The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Abkhazia, Russia, Air travel, Airports, European Union
Edit post

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia

by Dmytro Basmat May 3, 2025 9:51 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A passenger plane approaching Frankfurt Airport, Germany, on April 1, 2024. (Silas Stein / picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union condemned on May 3 Russia's unilateral decision to launch passenger flights from Moscow to the Georgian city of Sukhumi, the capital of Russian-occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.

Russia resumed regular flights with Sukhumi on May 1, with the city's airport receiving the first commercial flight in 32 years. Sanctioned airline carrier UVT Aero currently operates the flights.

Abkhazia, an occupied region internationally recognized as part of  Georgia, continues to lie under de facto Russian control. Moscow has held a grip Abkhazia since the Russo-Georgian war in 2008, when it rolled troops into the region and declared Abkhazia and the breakaway Georgian province of South Ossetia to be independent states.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) cancelled Sukhumi aviation code in 2006 having refused to recognize Russia's occupation of the region.

"The European Union reiterates its firm support for Georgia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders," the statement adds.

As Russia continues to seek to regain control and influence over former Soviet states, the Kremlin has repeatedly sought to influence relations with Georgia.

The country's ruling Georgian Dream party, founded by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, has drawn criticism for steering Georgia closer to Russia while hindering its EU accession.

Following disputed election in late 2024, mass protest errupted led by Georgian citizen concerned over perceived democratic backsliding as well as Russian influence in domestic affairs.

Since the election, a number of Western countries have imposed sanctions on Georgia over the perceived democratic backsliding. On Jan. 27, the European Union suspended parts of its visa facilitation agreement with Georgia.

Despite popular uprising, Kremlin’s grip on occupied Abkhazia runs supreme
When local council members gathered in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia last week to discuss new measures promoting Russian investment, a group of protestors rose to meet them. The proposed legislation, which would have legalized Russian investment and land ownership in the occupied region, had already sparked unrest. On
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.