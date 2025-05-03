EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union condemned on May 3 Russia's unilateral decision to launch passenger flights from Moscow to the Georgian city of Sukhumi, the capital of Russian-occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.

Russia resumed regular flights with Sukhumi on May 1, with the city's airport receiving the first commercial flight in 32 years. Sanctioned airline carrier UVT Aero currently operates the flights.

Abkhazia, an occupied region internationally recognized as part of Georgia, continues to lie under de facto Russian control. Moscow has held a grip Abkhazia since the Russo-Georgian war in 2008, when it rolled troops into the region and declared Abkhazia and the breakaway Georgian province of South Ossetia to be independent states.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) cancelled Sukhumi aviation code in 2006 having refused to recognize Russia's occupation of the region.

"The European Union reiterates its firm support for Georgia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders," the statement adds.

As Russia continues to seek to regain control and influence over former Soviet states, the Kremlin has repeatedly sought to influence relations with Georgia.

The country's ruling Georgian Dream party, founded by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, has drawn criticism for steering Georgia closer to Russia while hindering its EU accession.

Following disputed election in late 2024, mass protest errupted led by Georgian citizen concerned over perceived democratic backsliding as well as Russian influence in domestic affairs.

Since the election, a number of Western countries have imposed sanctions on Georgia over the perceived democratic backsliding. On Jan. 27, the European Union suspended parts of its visa facilitation agreement with Georgia.