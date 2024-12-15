Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Georgian Dream, Lithuania, Estonia, Sanctions
Edit post

Lithuania and Estonia introduce new sanctions against Georgian officials

by Sonya Bandouil December 15, 2024 9:47 PM 2 min read
Thousands of Georgian protesters gathered outside the parliament building to oppose the government's decision to delay European Union (EU) accession negotiations until 2028 in Tbilisi, Georgia on November 29, 2024. (Mirian Meladze/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania and Estonia have imposed sanctions against Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and several government officials, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budris announced on X on Dec. 15.

Lithuania expanded its sanctions list to include 17 individuals, while Estonia sanctioned 14 officials earlier that day.

The Baltic states had previously imposed sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and members of the Interior Ministry for human rights violations.

Similar actions have already been taken by the U.S., which on Dec. 12 announced visa bans on approximately 20 Georgian individuals accused of "undermining democracy."

“Lithuania supports the people of Georgia and their European dream,” Budris said. "It is time for joint action at the EU level!”

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna also posted about the sanctions on X. "The violence perpetrated by the Georgian authorities against protesters, journalists & opposition leaders is criminal and against human rights. I call on all EU countries to react & to take actions," he wrote.

The measures follow ongoing protests in Georgia, sparked by Kobakhidze’s decision to suspend EU accession negotiations until 2028.

Over 220 people have been arrested during the ensuing crackdown, with dozens reported injured as the Georgian police deployed tear gas and water cannons.

Georgia’s opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports
In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for “undermining democracy;” the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dre…
The Kyiv IndependentMartina Sapio
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:33 PM

Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Bidzina Ivanishvili as illegitimate.
7:43 PM  (Updated: )

Suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro kills 1, injures 4.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has classified the incident as a terrorist attack and detained a 37-year-old resident suspected of acting on instructions from Russian special services.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.