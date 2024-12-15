Lithuania and Estonia introduce new sanctions against Georgian officials

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania and Estonia have imposed sanctions against Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and several government officials, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budris announced on X on Dec. 15.

Lithuania expanded its sanctions list to include 17 individuals, while Estonia sanctioned 14 officials earlier that day.

The Baltic states had previously imposed sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and members of the Interior Ministry for human rights violations.

Similar actions have already been taken by the U.S., which on Dec. 12 announced visa bans on approximately 20 Georgian individuals accused of "undermining democracy."

“Lithuania supports the people of Georgia and their European dream,” Budris said. "It is time for joint action at the EU level!”

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna also posted about the sanctions on X. "The violence perpetrated by the Georgian authorities against protesters, journalists & opposition leaders is criminal and against human rights. I call on all EU countries to react & to take actions," he wrote.

The measures follow ongoing protests in Georgia, sparked by Kobakhidze’s decision to suspend EU accession negotiations until 2028.

Over 220 people have been arrested during the ensuing crackdown, with dozens reported injured as the Georgian police deployed tear gas and water cannons.