Estonia approves delivery of additional military aid package for Ukraine

Estonia's cabinet approved a proposal to deliver another package of military aid for Ukraine on Nov. 16, the country's Defense Ministry announced.

The latest aid package will include an unspecified amount of munitions and military equipment, including naval uniforms, observation equipment, sights, and protective equipment. It was not immediately clear as to when the package is expected to arrive in Ukraine.

The approval comes just days after Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur visited Kyiv on Nov. 11, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and broadly announced a new aid package for Ukraine consisting of "clothing" and "small arms."

"Ukraine continues to need help from Estonia and the free world to protect itself. This time, the aid package has been put together from the reserves of our defense forces, taking into account the needs of Ukraine, and still in such a way that Estonia's defense capability does not suffer," Pevkur said in a statement.

"This aid package will not be the last, and in the near future we will open a competition-based annual support measure for Estonian companies, which will enable Ukraine to assist with the production of the Estonian defense industry," Pevkur added.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 8 that Estonian arms company Frankenburg Technologies will transfer air defense missiles to Ukraine for testing.

Estonia has been among Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the start of the full-scale invasion began, offering humanitarian, developmental, and military assistance.

Estonia and Ukraine signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on June 26. The deal stipulates that Estonia will supply Ukraine with defense aid worth more than 100 million euros ($107 million).

Estonia has provided over 500 million euros ($527 million) in military aid to Ukraine since February 2022, amounting to 1.4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), ranking among the top military supporters of Ukraine as a percentage of the country's GDP.



