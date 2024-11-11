Estonia announces new military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia's Defense Minister, Hanno Pevkur, visited Kyiv on Nov. 11, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced a new aid package for Ukraine, Pevkur said on X.

During the visit, Pevkur signed a new military aid package, providing clothing and small arms, reaffirming Estonia’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense by allocating 0.25% of its GDP to military support.

Zelensky thanked Estonia for its leadership and emphasized effective cooperation to meet Ukraine's defense needs and equip new brigades.

They discussed plans to finance the production of long-range drones in Ukraine and Estonia’s support for Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU and NATO.

The leaders also reviewed progress on a broader victory plan for Ukraine.

Estonia has been among Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the start of the full-scale invasion began, offering humanitarian, developmental, and military assistance.

Estonia and Ukraine signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on June 26. The deal stipulates that Estonia will supply Ukraine with defense aid worth more than 100 million euros ($107 million).