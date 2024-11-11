Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Estonia, Military aid, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Estonia announces new military aid package for Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil November 12, 2024 1:56 AM 1 min read
The main building of the University of Tartu in Tartu, Estonia, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Alexander Welscher/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia's Defense Minister, Hanno Pevkur, visited Kyiv on Nov. 11, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced a new aid package for Ukraine, Pevkur said on X.

During the visit, Pevkur signed a new military aid package, providing clothing and small arms, reaffirming Estonia’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense by allocating 0.25% of its GDP to military support.

Zelensky thanked Estonia for its leadership and emphasized effective cooperation to meet Ukraine's defense needs and equip new brigades.

They discussed plans to finance the production of long-range drones in Ukraine and Estonia’s support for Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU and NATO.

The leaders also reviewed progress on a broader victory plan for Ukraine.

Estonia has been among Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the start of the full-scale invasion began, offering humanitarian, developmental, and military assistance.

Estonia and Ukraine signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on June 26. The deal stipulates that Estonia will supply Ukraine with defense aid worth more than 100 million euros ($107 million).

Russian drone damages Estonian ambassador’s apartment building in Kyiv
“No one is safe in Ukraine until Russia stops its aggression,” Estonia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a post on social media on Nov. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:15 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv kills 5, injures 1.

Four people were killed and one 45-year-old woman was hospitalized following the attack, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Search and rescue operations have reportedly been completed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.