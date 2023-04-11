European Network of National Human Rights Institutions expels Russia from organization

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) announced on April 11 that its members had voted to exclude Russia from membership in its organization.

This is the first time in the history of the organization that a member has been expelled, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, who participated in the vote, said.

In her parting speech, Russia's Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova "used narratives of Russian propaganda about US biolaboratories in Ukraine and mentioned human rights violations in France during protests," according to Lubinets.

Lubinets went on to list Russia's numerous violations of the Geneva conventions, including kidnapping Ukrainian children, bombing civilian homes, and terrorizing local populations under Russian occupation.

"The world sees the truth and is drawing its conclusions," Lubinets said.

According to the statement released by the ENNHRI, Russia is "not acting in accordance with, or in a manner likely to further, the goals and activities" of the organization.

The ENNHRI was established in 1993 and is involved with over 40 national human rights institutions across Europe "to enhance the promotion and protection of human rights in the region."

"ENNHRI is committed to the promotion and protection of human rights across all of Europe, and the fundamental values that entails. It is hoped that future circumstances will eventually be such that the Russian NHRI can be included in the network," the statement added.