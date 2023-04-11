Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

European Network of National Human Rights Institutions expels Russia from organization

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2023 9:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) announced on April 11 that its members had voted to exclude Russia from membership in its organization.

This is the first time in the history of the organization that a member has been expelled, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, who participated in the vote, said.

In her parting speech, Russia's Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova "used narratives of Russian propaganda about US biolaboratories in Ukraine and mentioned human rights violations in France during protests," according to Lubinets.

Lubinets went on to list Russia's numerous violations of the Geneva conventions, including kidnapping Ukrainian children, bombing civilian homes, and terrorizing local populations under Russian occupation.

"The world sees the truth and is drawing its conclusions," Lubinets said.

According to the statement released by the ENNHRI, Russia is "not acting in accordance with, or in a manner likely to further, the goals and activities" of the organization.

The ENNHRI was established in 1993 and is involved with over 40 national human rights institutions across Europe "to enhance the promotion and protection of human rights in the region."

"ENNHRI is committed to the promotion and protection of human rights across all of Europe, and the fundamental values that entails. It is hoped that future circumstances will eventually be such that the Russian NHRI can be included in the network," the statement added.

Departing EU diplomat: Civilian casualties in Ukraine may be 3 times higher than UN estimates
From the indiscriminate killings of civilians in Bucha, Izium and Mariupol, to the everyday terror of long-range missile strikes, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shocked the world in its devastation and brutality. Behind the tragic headlines, Ukrainian state institutions are faced with t…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.