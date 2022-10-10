Energy Ministry: Ukraine forced to stop exporting electricity to Europe

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s mass missile strike on Ukraine that struck heat generation and electrical substations on Oct. 10 forced Ukraine to stop exporting its electricity to the European Union in order to stabilize its own grid starting Oct. 11, the Ministry of Energy said.

The ministry didn’t specify a date for export renewals.

Ukraine’s electricity system was integrated into the European grid in March to cut off the country from its electricity dependency on Russia, and Belarus in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“Russia continues to carry out energy terror against Ukraine and intensifies energy pressure on the European Union,” Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.