KI logo
Thursday, October 30, 2025
Europe

Dutch liberal party overtakes far-right nationalists in snap parliamentary election

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Dutch liberal party overtakes far-right nationalists in snap parliamentary election
Rob Jetten, leader of the Dutch D66 party, waves to supporters on stage in Leiden, the Netherlands, following the parliamentary election on Oct. 29, 2025. (Robin Utrecht / ANP / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

The Netherlands' liberal Democrats 66 (D66) party is projected the win the most seats in the Dutch House of Representatives, exit polls showed after the general election on Oct. 29.

The results are officially too close to call, according to exit polls.

The far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), which previously led the governing coalition, is projected to come in second after losing nearly one-third of its seats in parliament. The PVV had withdrawn from the coalition in June, necessitating a snap election.

The result marks a historic comeback for the liberal-progressive D66 faction, which won only nine seats in the Netherlands' 2023 parliamentary elections.

The vote also signals dissatisfaction with the far-right, anti-immigration PVV, led by Geert Wilders.

Wilders has spoken out against Ukrainian refugees, saying that they were coming to the Netherlands for "free housing, free healthcare, and our jobs." He has also voiced opposition to sending financial support and fighter jets to Kyiv, arguing they should be used for domestic needs.

D66, led by 38-year-old Rob Jetten, may form a coalition government that excludes the far-right factions altogether.

The conservative-liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) is projected to come in third with 23 seats, the left-wing GroenLinks-PvDA fourth with 20, and the conservative Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) fifth with 19.

Gripen jets are coming to Ukraine — here’s how they can be used against Russia
Sweden and Ukraine have taken a major step toward expanding Ukraine’s air force, signing an agreement to potentially acquire Gripen fighter jets, and the first of these cutting-edge aircraft could be in Ukrainian skies as soon as 2026, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. “For me, the JAS-39 is the only fighter jet in the world I’d be willing to sell my soul for,” Ukrainian pilot Vadym Voroshylov, call sign Karaya, said on Instagram, describing the possible delivery of Swedish aircraft as
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
The NetherlandsEuropean UnionElectionsPolitics
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, October 30
Show More

Editors' Picks