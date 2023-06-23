Duda: We know that if Russia wins over Ukraine, it will attack other countries

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia could not be allowed to win because it will continue to attack Ukraine and other countries afterward, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Ukrainian media on June 22.

"Russia cannot be allowed to win because it will continue to attack. This will be a support for its imperialism," Duda said.

"Russia is like a wild animal that eats humans. If a wild animal eats a person, it is usually said that it should simply be hunted down and shot because it is used to human meat. It is the same with Russia."

According to Duda, if Russia eats Ukraine, even partially, it will attack the rest of Ukraine as soon as it recovers. And then, Russia will attack other countries, such as Poland, the Baltic states, and the countries of the former Soviet Union.

The Polish president also said that Ukraine's victory will only be achieved when it regains full control over internationally recognized Ukrainian territories.

"Let Ukraine get back Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea, and let someone give up a piece of their territory instead. I think Russia will be happy if it gets a nice piece of, let's say, the Mediterranean coast," Duda added.

In August, Duda also stated Poland would support Ukraine until "the last day of the fight."