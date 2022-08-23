Duda: Ukraine's entire territory must be liberated, including Crimea.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Speaking at the Crimean Platform, a summit to improve the international response to the Russian occupation of Crimea held in Kyiv on Aug. 23, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that "Crimea is and will be a part of Ukraine, just like Gdansk and Lublin are part of Poland." Duda said that the entire territory of Ukraine must be liberated, including the territories that Russia occupied before Feb. 24. He also said that Poland will support Ukraine until "the last day of the fight."