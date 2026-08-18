10 killed in morning strike in Kharkiv Oblast as Russian attacks kill 9 others, injure 53 across Ukraine over past day

After a night of Russian attacks across Ukraine, Russian forces launched a deadly strike on central Pechenihy in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of August 18, killing at least 10 people and injuring 17 others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had deliberately struck a crowded intersection near a post office and shops, surrounded by residential buildings.

"We will definitely respond to this Russian strike," Zelensky said.

The strike came amid overnight and early-morning Russian attacks that, together with the attack on Pechenihy, killed at least 19 people and injured at least 53 across sixUkrainian oblasts, according to local authorities.

Overall, Russia launched 147 drones overnight on August 18, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Air defenses downed or suppressed 111 drones, while strikes were recorded at 19 locations and debris from intercepted drones fell at three locations.

Seven people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Syniehubov said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed at least three people and injured six others, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Overnight attacks, which killed two people and injured four others, continued into the morning, when a Russian drone hit a house, injuring a 65-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man. Later in the morning, a Russian FPV drone struck a car, killing a 72-year-old man.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four others over the past day, local authorities said.

Two people were killed and 10 others were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces killed three people and injured three others in Sumy Oblast, local authorities said.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people, including two 16-year-old boys, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

One person was injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, local authorities said.