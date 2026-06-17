'Hell is beginning' — Ukraine could isolate occupied Crimea as drone strikes disrupt logistics, Fedorov says

Russian-occupied Crimea could soon become effectively isolated as Ukrainian drone strikes continue targeting Russia's logistics networks, Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview published on June 17.

"Crimea is being isolated by drones. In the near future, it appears that the Crimean peninsula will turn into an island," Fedorov said, speaking in an interview with the YouTube channel PRESSING.

Fedorov said Ukraine's growing use of medium-range strike drones is increasingly disrupting Russian supply routes linked to occupied Crimea.

"And this could lead to very unexpected consequences for the Russians. I can't say anything more."

According to Fedorov, Ukraine's Defense Ministry contracted 300% more Middle Strike drones in the first four months of 2026 than during the entirety of 2025. The drones have been also used to regularly strike targets in occupied areas of southern Ukraine and logistics routes supporting Russian forces.

Crimea (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Fedorov added that Ukraine had launched what he described as a "logistics lockdown" program, providing additional funding directly to military units capable of rapidly purchasing and deploying medium-range strike drones.

"For the Russians, hell is beginning — one that's very hard to deal with," Fedorov said. "Logistics are being cut off. Crimea is being isolated."

According to Fedorov, there is also a direct connection between successful strikes on Russian logistics and a reduction in Russian assault operations along the front line.

Kyiv has increasingly targeted transport links connecting Crimea with other occupied areas in southern Ukraine as part of a broader effort to complicate Russian supply routes to front-line troops.

Ukrainian forces struck a road bridge over the North Crimean Canal near the village of Stavky and another bridge near Voinka in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast overnight on June 17, the General Staff said.