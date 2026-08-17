Zelensky appoints new Logistics Forces commander following meeting with military leadership

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 17 appointed Yurii Pohrybnyi as commander of the Logistics Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces, according to a presidential decree.

Pohrybnyi will replace former commander Volodymyr Karpenko amid a military leadership reshuffle in recent weeks that included the dismissal of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in July, prompting widespread protests that have continued for months.

The Logistics Forces are responsible for organizing supplies and maintenance, covering "technical and logistical support of the Ukrainian army, which includes storage, repair, transportation of weapons, ammunition, military equipment, food and fuel," according to the military branch.

In his Aug. 17 presidential address, Zelensky said that following a discussion with military leadership, experienced commanders will be given more decision-making capabilities in different areas of the frontline.

"We identified additional organizational decisions and the necessary resources to strengthen the capabilities of our units in the Sloviansk sector, in Kostiantynivka, and in the Pokrovsk area. It is very important that experienced commanders have greater capabilities to act — there will be decisions at the level of corps and groups of forces," Zelensky said.

Pohribnyi has fought in the Armed Forces since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 and has worked as a deputy commander and as commander of the 532nd Repair and Recovery Regiment since 2020, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky also said that he and Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi discussed personnel appointments, the first set of which was approved.

"Five decisions have already been made, and there will be more," Zelensky said.