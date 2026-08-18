Russian court sentences opposition figure to 11 years in prison

Russian opposition figure Lev Shlosberg was sentenced to 11 years and one month in prison for making statements opposing the war against Ukraine, Russian political party Yabloko wrote on Aug. 17.

Russia's Supreme Court recently banned the party, of which Shlosberg is a member, from participating in upcoming parliamentary elections taking place in September, according to a ruling published Aug. 10.

Yabloko is considered the only Russian political party opposed to Russia's war. Shlosberg previously served as the party's chairman in Pskov Oblast.

The opposition figure was accused of repeatedly discrediting Russia's army and disseminating fake news about the Russian military, actions criminalized under Russian law.

"The threat of 11 years in a penal colony for words about the need for a ceasefire agreement and saving lives, for criticizing the governor for poor management of Pskov Oblast, for love of the Motherland and unwillingness to emigrate — this is a tragedy of the disintegration of Russia's modern justice system," Yabloko's press service in Pskov Oblast said.

The presiding judge found Shlosberg guilty of discrediting Russia's army over a recorded debate with historian Yuri Pivovarov in which Shlosberg advocated for a ceasefire in Russia's war, the party said.

The opposition figure was found guilty of spreading fake news about the Russian army for reposting the Feb. 25, 2022 cover of the Daily Mirror, which pictured an injured Ukrainian woman covered in blood and Russian President Vladimir Putin with a title that read "her blood... his hands."

Shlosberg reposted the cover before the law was introduced to the Russian criminal code, the party wrote, adding that when prosecutors referred to the debate with Pivovarov in court, they pointed to statements made by Shlosberg's opponent.

Yabloko criticized the court proceedings as unfair and said the party would appeal the ruling.