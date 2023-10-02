Drone shot down over Bryansk Oblast, Russian official claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense forces destroyed a drone flying over Bryansk Oblast, Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed on Oct. 3.

Bogomaz claimed the drone was shot down over the region's Trubchevsky district. No casualties or damage were reported.

Reports of drone attacks and attempted strikes within the Russian Federation have increased in recent weeks. Many of the reports come from Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine to the northeast.

On Sept. 7, Bogomaz claimed that a Ukrainian drone caused a fire at an industrial facility in the city of Bryansk.

The Ukrainian government does not typically comment on these reports.