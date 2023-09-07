Russia claims drone attack on Bryansk, industrial facility on fire

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, claimed the city of Bryansk was hit by a drone attack on Sept. 7.

He alleged the attack hit an industrial facility, causing an administrative building to catch fire, adding that there were no casualties.

Photos and videos shared on Telegram purported to show a building on fire.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense systems intercepted two drones over the city, one of which was destroyed in the air.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

There are frequent reports of drone attacks in Bryansk and the surrounding region, which is located around 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.