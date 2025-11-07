Ukraine secures 300 million cubic meters of American LNG amid Russian attacks on gas production

Get more news like this directly to your inbox every week by subscribing to our Ukraine Business Roundup newsletter.

Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas giant, has secured 300 million cubic meters of American gas through Polish energy firm Orlen as the country scrambles to prevent a gas crisis this winter.

The agreement, which was signed on Nov. 7, will see Orlen deliver three cargoes of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2026, the Polish company said in a press statement. Orlen will import the cargoes to one of its two terminals, where the LNG will be regasified and transmitted via pipeline to Ukraine.

"This is another step toward strengthening our strategic cooperation with Orlen to supply American LNG to the Ukrainian market and ensure a stable heating season. Today, we confirmed the key terms and have already started planning deliveries," said Serhii Koretskyi, Naftogaz’s CEO.

Naftogaz won’t have to pay for the gas right away as Poland’s export credit agency will provide a credit facility, Koretskyi added. The contract, which also includes insurance instruments, will be signed shortly, although the CEO did not provide a specific date.

The deal comes as Russia relentlessly targets Ukraine’s gas facilities, leaving the country urgently seeking new equipment and 4.4 bcm of gas imports to survive the winter. The worst strikes on Oct. 3 and 5 wiped out around 60% of Ukraine’s gas production sites.

Ukraine is largely dependent on natural gas to heat homes and businesses.

Following the attacks last month, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it would prepare a new 500 million euro ($580 million) package with Naftogaz for emergency gas imports.

"We stand ready to lead this effort, but it has to be a collective effort. International partners and the Ukrainian banking system have to step up. We all need to contribute," Matteo Patrone, the bank's Vice President, previously told the Kyiv Independent.

Naftogaz signed several contracts with Orlen for American LNG this year, including in July for 140 mcm and in March for 100 mcm to shore up its record low gas reserves. This latest agreement will bring Orlen's total LNG deliveries to Ukraine to nearly 1 bcm.

The agreement was signed during the Sixth Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation in Athens, Greece, where European and American energy leaders discussed increasing U.S. LNG exports to Europe to replace Russian gas.

Also present during the signing of the agreement were Ukraine’s Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, Poland’s Energy Minister Milosz Motyka, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.