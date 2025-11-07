Zelensky blames ex-energy chief for grid’s failure to withstand Russian assaults amid talk of scapegoating

President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed the ex-head of Ukraine's state-owned grid operator for failing to protect energy infrastructure from Russian attacks, the latest in what is widely seen as a political attack on the former official.

"He was the head of a large system, and this system was supposed to ensure the security of our energy sector. He was obliged to do this — and he did not," Zelensky told journalists at a briefing on Nov. 7 in reference to a question about Volodymyr Kudrytskyi who served as the chief of Ukrenergo from 2020 to 2024 until he was forced to resign. Last week he was detained on embezzlement charges.

As Russia carries out it fourth winter of attacks on Ukraine's energy system, reporting has suggested that Ukrainian officials may be looking to shift the blame on their predecessors for the failure to protect energy infrastructure. Kudrytskyi himself has said he believes he is being scapegoated for the critical situation in the energy sector.

Kudrytskyi's home was raided on Oct. 21 and he was later arrested on Oct. 28 in western Ukraine, accused of conspiring to embezzle Hr 13.7 million ($327,000) in a case from 2018 when he was head of investments at the company.

His lawyers have told the Kyiv Independent the accusations are "pure nonsense."

"The allegations are false," Kudyrtskyi told the Kyiv Independent in a phone call on Oct 31. "We shouldn't be silent and we have to talk about this as part of an active civil society," he said.

Organizations and observers have condemned the move against Kudrytskyi, calling both his forced resignation in 2024 and his detention politically motivated.

Kudrystkyi was also known to be well-liked among Ukraine's international partners with whom he worked during his tenure as head of Ukrenergo to acquire aid for the energy system in the wake of Russia's campaign against it.

Zelensky told reporters on Nov. 7 that he had nothing personal against Kudrytskyi.