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Downed Ukrainian drone identified in Finland, officials say

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Downed Ukrainian drone identified in Finland, officials say
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo talks to the media at the European Council summit on March 19, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Several drones crashed in Finland, and at least one has been identified as Ukrainian, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on March 29.

"Drones have strayed into Finnish territory. We are taking the matter very seriously. Security authorities have reacted immediately. The investigation into the incidents continues, and more information will be provided once the information is confirmed," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.

"According to current information, one drone has fallen to the ground north of Kouvola, and the other drone east of Kouvola. The police have isolated the areas for further investigation," a statement by the Finnish Defense Ministry reads.

The drones were not intercepted and fell on their own, Orpo said, adding that a Hornet fighter jet was sent to identify the object.

One unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was found north of the city of Kouvola, and another has been found east of the city.

Kouvola is situated in southeastern Finland, located 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Finnish-Russian border.

While only one drone has been thus far identified, Orpo said that all the UAVs are likely to be downed Ukrainian drones.

"Several small, slow-flying, low-flying objects were observed in Finnish airspace over the sea and in southeastern Finland on Sunday morning. The Air Force has been on a reconnaissance mission with an F/A-18 Hornet fighter," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"This morning, drones have strayed into Finnish territory. One of the drones has been confirmed to be Ukrainian in origin. I want to emphasize that there is no military threat to Finland. Our authorities reacted to the situation immediately," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in a post to X.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as the Kremlin continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Overnight on March 29, Ukraine struck the oil and gas terminal in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga for the second time in a week, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

On March 26, Ukrainian forces struck the Kirishi Petroleum Organic Synthesis (Kinef) oil refinery in the city of Kirishi, located in Russia's Leningrad Oblast, which borders Finland, the General Staff confirmed.

Article image
A map of the Baltic Sea Region. (Lisa Kukharska / The Kyiv Independent)

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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