Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

BREAKING: Deputy commander of Russian Navy killed in Ukrainian strike in Kursk, Russian official confirms

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
BREAKING: Deputy commander of Russian Navy killed in Ukrainian strike in Kursk, Russian official confirms
Russian naval officer Major General Mikhail Gudkov (Killed in Ukraine/X)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A high-ranking Russian naval officer Major General Mikhail Gudkov has been killed in a Ukrainian strike in Russia's Kursk region, Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of Russia's Primorsky Krai confirmed on July 3.

Gudkov, the deputy commander of the Russian Navy, was killed in Kursk Oblast, bordering Ukraine, according to Kozhemyako.

Gudkov was appointed deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy in March 2025. Prior to that, he led the 155th Separate Marine Brigade, which has been involved in combat operations against Ukraine. Gudkov held the titles of Hero of Russia and Hero of Primorye, Russia's far eastern region where he previously served.

His death reportedly occurred during a Ukrainian attack on a Russian command post in the border district of Korenevo.

According to Kozhemyako, several other Russian service members were killed alongside Gudkov, including army officer Nariman Shikhaliyev.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the reports.

Russia's high-ranking military officials have been killed on a regular basis throughout the full-scale invasion — a recent report from BBC Russia identified ten generals 10 generals and 524 lieutenant colonels and colonels.

Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast in August 2024, making it the first large-scale invasion of Russian territory by foreign troops since World War II. The move was intended to disrupt a planned Russian offensive targeting Ukraine's Sumy Oblast and to relieve pressure on the Donetsk front.

Since then, Ukraine claims it has inflicted 63,402 Russian troop casualties in the oblast, including 25,625 killed and 971 captured. Ukrainian forces also say they have destroyed or damaged over 5,664 pieces of Russian military equipment in the area.

Russia retook most of the lost territory during a renewed offensive in March 2025, supported by North Korean troops.

‘A powerful secondary explosion’ — Ukrainian drones destroy Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast, SBU says
Unconfirmed videos posted to social media show a fire already burning followed by a large explosion and shockwave.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaRussian lossesRussian troopsRussian Navy
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 3
US halts Ukraine-bound weapons already staged in Poland, WSJ reports.

The shipment includes over two dozen PAC-3 Patriot missiles, more than two dozen Stinger air-defense systems, Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, and over 90 AIM air-to-air missiles intended for use with Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets, according to U.S. administration and congressional officials cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Thursday, July 3
Show More

Editors' Picks