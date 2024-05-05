Skip to content
Defense Ministry: Medical commission members can no longer use own discretion on conscripts' eligibility

by Kateryna Hodunova May 5, 2024 12:45 PM 2 min read
A serviceman from Ukraine's 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade is standing on the outskirts of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, on Feb. 21, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Members of the Military Medical Examination Commission can no longer use their own discretion when determining a person's eligibility for the military, the Defense Ministry said on May 4.  

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on April 2 canceling the "partially eligible," which stipulates that certain health issues exempt conscripts from specific kinds of military activities.

The law came into force on May 4, reducing the categories to "eligible" and "non-eligible." Men between the ages of 18 and 60 who were listed as "partially eligible" must be re-examined.

The list of illnesses that could grant a given person an exemption must be evaluated, the Defense Ministry said.

This change will prevent corruption and draft dodging during the medical examination, the ministry said.

"In fact, the individual evaluation of (a given candidate's) eligibility was canceled. From now on, Military Medical Examination Commission members will not be able to make decisions on their own but will be guided only by clear rules," the statement read.

Ukraine's government aims to update the legal framework around mobilization to ramp up its number of available troops in 2024.

In early April, Zelensky approved laws to lower the minimum age of compulsory military service from 27 to 25, allowing younger men to be mobilized, and to create the online register for conscripts.

Ukraine's president also signed an updated mobilization bill on April 16, one of the key points of which is the right of disabled soldiers and those who have returned from captivity to discharge themselves.

Foreign Ministry clarifies rules for men abroad applying for consular services
The new ban on military-age Ukrainian men applying for consular services abroad is a temporary suspension and will not apply to those who have updated their military records, the Foreign Ministry said on April 30 as part of a clarification on recent changes.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
1:35 AM

Updated: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 6.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least eight residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring six people, local authorities reported.
4:11 PM

Russia claims to have downed ATACMS over Crimea.

In a post on Telegram, the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said four ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.S. were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty." It did not say if falling debris had caused any damage.
10:10 AM

Ukraine says close to $500,000 in reconstruction funds for Borodyanka 'disappeared.'

After an audit, there was a discrepancy of Hr 14 million (around $353,000) related to plastic-metal windows, which were earmarked for installation but never actually put in. The State Audit Service said local governments should "ensure more thorough control" over reconstruction funding and added that the case had been referred to the Prosecutor General's Office to determine whether criminal wrongdoing had occurred.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.