Polls, Mobilization, War, Society, Ukraine
Poll: 62% of Ukrainians say they are prepared to fight for country

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2024 7:07 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Soldiers on the Armored Infantry Vehicle 2 (BMP-2) on the road to the city, the outskirts of Avdiivka on Feb. 14, 2024. (Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukrainians have the highest readiness to fight for their country among European countries, at 62% of the population, according to a survey by the Sociological Group Rating conducted in 2023 with Gallup International and published on April 23.

With Ukraine aiming to replenish its troops in 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the new law on mobilization on April 16.

The poll showed that 62% of Ukrainians said they are prepared to fight for their country, 33% are not prepared to do so, and only 4% are undecided.

Respondents in Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Bulgaria have the lowest willingness to fight for their countries, the Rating Group said.

Outside of Europe, Armenia and Saudi Arabia "showed the highest level of willingness to fight for their own country,  with 96% and 94% respectively," while Japan had the lowest.

The poll surveyed 40,428 people worldwide, with a representative sample of around 1,000 surveyed by the Rating Group in Ukraine between October and December 2023.

A separate poll recently cited by the French newspaper La Parisien showed that half of young French citizens would fight in Ukraine to defend France.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
