Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Defense Ministry: Russian propaganda aims to 'undermine trust' between Ukraine and partners

by Haley Zehrung August 6, 2023 5:16 AM 2 min read
(General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin's propaganda campaign is aimed at undermining trust between Ukraine and its partners in an attempt to curb military aid to the country Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, said in an interview with civilmedia.mk on Aug. 5.

Russian intelligence wants to "destroy the internal unity of Ukrainian society," according to a statement by the Defense Ministry.

Russia is known for its prolific disinformation campaign against Ukraine, commonly presenting false narratives, such as ones that portray Ukraine as a 'neo-nazi' state or blame NATO for starting the war.

"Our main weapon in this process is the truth. Military intelligence of Ukraine, for example, has become more open: we publish facts, separate intelligence data that reveal the intentions of the aggressor, we make public evidence of war crimes committed by Russia," Skibitskyi said.

"Because the truth is not in the Kremlin’s favor, Russia’s intelligence services create, task, and influence websites that pretend to be news outlets to spread lies and sow discord," the U.S. State Department wrote in a memo on its website on July 31.

The information war between Russia and Ukraine continues to be fought online as Russia targets Ukrainian allies and partners in addition to civil society.

Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
