Defense Ministry: Russian propaganda aims to 'undermine trust' between Ukraine and partners

The Kremlin's propaganda campaign is aimed at undermining trust between Ukraine and its partners in an attempt to curb military aid to the country Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, said in an interview with civilmedia.mk on Aug. 5.

Russian intelligence wants to "destroy the internal unity of Ukrainian society," according to a statement by the Defense Ministry.

Russia is known for its prolific disinformation campaign against Ukraine, commonly presenting false narratives, such as ones that portray Ukraine as a 'neo-nazi' state or blame NATO for starting the war.

"Our main weapon in this process is the truth. Military intelligence of Ukraine, for example, has become more open: we publish facts, separate intelligence data that reveal the intentions of the aggressor, we make public evidence of war crimes committed by Russia," Skibitskyi said.

"Because the truth is not in the Kremlin’s favor, Russia’s intelligence services create, task, and influence websites that pretend to be news outlets to spread lies and sow discord," the U.S. State Department wrote in a memo on its website on July 31.

The information war between Russia and Ukraine continues to be fought online as Russia targets Ukrainian allies and partners in addition to civil society.