Death toll from Dec. 29 strikes on Kyiv rises to 29 as more bodies pulled from rubble

by Olena Goncharova January 2, 2024 1:56 AM 1 min read
Kyiv is filled with smoke after Russia attacked the capital with missiles and drones on Dec. 29, 2023. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 29 people were killed by Russia's Dec. 29 mass strike on the capital, according to Serhii Popko, who heads the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"As of 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, rescuers retrieved more bodies, bringing the total to 29 people. This is the most horrific attack on the capital since the start of the full-scale war," Popko said via his official Telegram channel.

The city held a day of mourning on Jan. 1.

On Dec. 29, Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv, killing over 40 people and wounding over 160 people countrywide.

Of the 158 Russian missiles and drones launched at the country, Ukrainian air defense downed 114, according to the Air Force.

During an urgently arranged meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Dec. 29 the majority of council members, including the United States, France, and Britain, expressed strong condemnation for the attacks.

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, asserted that Moscow had specifically targeted military infrastructure, placing the blame for civilian casualties on Ukraine's air defense systems.

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures woman
The woman was in her house during the attack. She suffered mine-blast trauma and a concussion.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Olena Goncharova
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
