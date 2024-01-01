Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling injured a 44-year-old woman in the suburbs of Kherson, Kherson City Military Administration head Roman Mrochko reported on Jan. 1.



The woman was reportedly in her home during the attack. She suffered mine-blast trauma and a concussion.



Russia launched a massive attack across Ukraine on New Year’s Eve that continued into New Year’s Day.



Attacks on Kherson Oblast in the last 24 hours killed at least one and injured four. Shelling on Dec. 31, 2023, wounded five civilians in Kherson.



Four homes and four cars were damaged in Kyiv Oblast on Jan. 1, due to debris from intercepted Russian drones.



Air defenses engaged drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast and at least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast earlier in the day.



Ukraine downed nine Shahed drones and one Kh-59 missile launched by Russia in the afternoon of Jan. 1, the Air Force reported.