Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures woman

by Dominic Culverwell January 2, 2024 12:01 AM 1 min read
Utility workers stand on the damaged platform of a railway station after Russian shelling on Dec. 27, 2023 in Kherson, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling injured a 44-year-old woman in the suburbs of Kherson, Kherson City Military Administration head Roman Mrochko reported on Jan. 1.

The woman was reportedly in her home during the attack. She suffered mine-blast trauma and a concussion.

Russia launched a massive attack across Ukraine on New Year’s Eve that continued into New Year’s Day.

Attacks on Kherson Oblast in the last 24 hours killed at least one and injured four. Shelling on Dec. 31, 2023, wounded five civilians in Kherson.

Four homes and four cars were damaged in Kyiv Oblast on Jan. 1, due to debris from intercepted Russian drones.

Air defenses engaged drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast and at least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast earlier in the day.

Ukraine downed nine Shahed drones and one Kh-59 missile launched by Russia in the afternoon of Jan. 1, the Air Force reported.

Putin promises to intensify attacks on Ukraine in response to Belgorod strike
″(The Ukrainians) want to scare us and create uncertainty within our country,” he said during a visit to a military hospital. “We will intensify attacks. No crime against civilians will remain unpunished.”
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Dominic Culverwell
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
