Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Death toll of Russia's mass air attack on Ukraine rises to 41

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2023 11:53 PM 3 min read
Firefighters put out a fire after a Russian strike hit Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 29, 2023. (Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's Dec. 29 air attack on Ukraine has increased to 41 as another body was recovered from the rubble in Kyiv.

This brings the death toll in Kyiv to 17 people, the Kyiv City Administration reported on Dec. 30.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported earlier that 31 civilians in Kyiv were injured, 17 of whom were hospitalized.

"The Dec. 29 attack has been the deadliest for Kyiv in terms of civilian casualties," Klitschko said on Dec. 30, announcing that the death toll rose to 16 people.

The Kyiv City Administration earlier reported that 10 people had been trapped under the rubble.

Several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods of the capital.

The latest reports push the total death toll of the Dec. 29 attack to 40 people: 17 in Kyiv, nine in Zaporizhzhia, six in Dnipro, four in Odesa, three in Kharkiv, one in Lviv.

At least 160 people have been reported wounded.

Local authorities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Odesa declared Dec. 30 a day of mourning for the victims of Russia's deadly nationwide attack.

Kyiv will hold its day of mourning on Jan. 1, according to Klitschko.

Russia launches largest air attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale war
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions with 158 missiles and drones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was "the most massive attack."

Ukraine downed 114 of 158 Russian missiles and drones, according to the Air Force. Among the downed targets were 27 Russian Shahed attack drones and 87 cruise missiles.

In total, Russia launched 36 drones, at least 90 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, eight Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles, 14 S-300/S-400/Iskander ballistic missiles, as well as five Kinzhal ballistic missiles, four anti-radar missiles, and one Kh-59 cruise missile.

"Russia was fighting with almost everything it has in its arsenal," Zelensky wrote on Telegram in the morning following the attack.

Zelensky said the attack destroyed or damaged over 100 private houses, along with 45 multi-story buildings, schools, two churches, hospitals, maternity wards, and numerous commercial and warehouse premises across Ukraine.

"Targets are already familiar for Russia," he said.

Western leaders condemn Russia’s mass attack on Ukraine, Zelensky urges world to respond
Western leaders condemned Russia’s Dec. 29 mass attack on Ukraine that killed at least 30 people and wounded over 160 as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world to react to Russia’s “latest act of terror.”
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.