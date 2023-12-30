Update: Death toll of Russia's mass air attack on Ukraine rises to 41

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's Dec. 29 air attack on Ukraine has increased to 41 as another body was recovered from the rubble in Kyiv.

This brings the death toll in Kyiv to 17 people, the Kyiv City Administration reported on Dec. 30.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported earlier that 31 civilians in Kyiv were injured, 17 of whom were hospitalized.

"The Dec. 29 attack has been the deadliest for Kyiv in terms of civilian casualties," Klitschko said on Dec. 30, announcing that the death toll rose to 16 people.

The Kyiv City Administration earlier reported that 10 people had been trapped under the rubble.

Several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods of the capital.

The latest reports push the total death toll of the Dec. 29 attack to 40 people: 17 in Kyiv, nine in Zaporizhzhia, six in Dnipro, four in Odesa, three in Kharkiv, one in Lviv.

At least 160 people have been reported wounded.

Local authorities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Odesa declared Dec. 30 a day of mourning for the victims of Russia's deadly nationwide attack.

Kyiv will hold its day of mourning on Jan. 1, according to Klitschko.

Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions with 158 missiles and drones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was "the most massive attack."

Ukraine downed 114 of 158 Russian missiles and drones, according to the Air Force. Among the downed targets were 27 Russian Shahed attack drones and 87 cruise missiles.

In total, Russia launched 36 drones, at least 90 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, eight Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles, 14 S-300/S-400/Iskander ballistic missiles, as well as five Kinzhal ballistic missiles, four anti-radar missiles, and one Kh-59 cruise missile.

"Russia was fighting with almost everything it has in its arsenal," Zelensky wrote on Telegram in the morning following the attack.

Zelensky said the attack destroyed or damaged over 100 private houses, along with 45 multi-story buildings, schools, two churches, hospitals, maternity wards, and numerous commercial and warehouse premises across Ukraine.

"Targets are already familiar for Russia," he said.