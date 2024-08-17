Cyberattack hits Monobank, Ukraine's largest direct bank

This audio is created with AI assistance

Monobank, Ukraine's largest direct bank, is witnessing DDoS attacks two days straight, the bank's co-owner said on Aug. 17.

"Yesterday, it subsided at 10:30 p.m., and today, it started again at 3:15 a.m. We are approaching 3 billion service requests in two days," said Oleh Horokhovskyi.

He added that the best way to help is to donate to Ukraine's Armed Forces, hinting that the attack is conducted by Russia or its proxies.

Monobank has previously been targeted in similar cyberattacks. A DDoS attack in January sent over 580 million service requests to the bank's website.

Horokhovskyi did not identify a culprit, though previous threats have been linked to Russian hackers. Russia has launched thousands of cyberattacks against Ukrainian organizations since the start of its full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian hackers in turn have fought back against Russian cyberwarfare by launching attacks of their own. Ukraine's IT Army, a volunteer hacker group, claimed responsibility for a massive DDoS attack against Russian banks and Russia's Mir payment system in June.