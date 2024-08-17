Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Cyberattack, Business
Edit post

Cyberattack hits Monobank, Ukraine's largest direct bank

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 17, 2024 9:32 PM 1 min read
Oleh Horokhovskyi, CEO of mobile-only banking service Monobank, at the company's office in Kyiv on July 4, 2023. (Pete Kiehart/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Monobank, Ukraine's largest direct bank, is witnessing DDoS attacks two days straight, the bank's co-owner said on Aug. 17.

"Yesterday, it subsided at 10:30 p.m., and today, it started again at 3:15 a.m. We are approaching 3 billion service requests in two days," said Oleh Horokhovskyi.

He added that the best way to help is to donate to Ukraine's Armed Forces, hinting that the attack is conducted by Russia or its proxies.

Monobank has previously been targeted in similar cyberattacks. A DDoS attack in January sent over 580 million service requests to the bank's website.

Horokhovskyi did not identify a culprit, though previous threats have been linked to Russian hackers. Russia has launched thousands of cyberattacks against Ukrainian organizations since the start of its full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian hackers in turn have fought back against Russian cyberwarfare by launching attacks of their own. Ukraine's IT Army, a volunteer hacker group, claimed responsibility for a massive DDoS attack against Russian banks and Russia's Mir payment system in June.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.