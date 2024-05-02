Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, National Bank of Ukraine, Hacker attack, Ukraine, Business
Edit post

Hackers target Ukrainian bank with DDoS attack

by Rachel Amran May 2, 2024 6:12 PM 1 min read
Oleh Horokhovskyi, CEO of mobile-only banking service Monobank, at the company's office in Kyiv on July 4, 2023. (Pete Kiehart/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Hackers targeted Ukraine's largest mobile-only bank, Monobank, with a powerful denial of service (DDoS) attack on May 2, the company's co-founder and CEO Oleh Horokhovskyi reported.

DDoS attacks direct excessive amounts of traffic at a website in order to overload its servers, often causing disruptions to service.

Horokhovskyi announced "another powerful DDoS attack" against the bank at around 1 p.m. local time.

The bank's CEO reported a similar attack earlier this year. The bank simultaneously received 580 million service requests.  

Horokhovskyi did not say who he thought was behind the attacks, though previous threats have been linked to Russian hackers.

Russia has launched thousands of cyberattacks against Ukrainian organizations since the start of its full-scale invasion.

Ukraine Business Roundup — No more border blockades, for now
The following is the April 30, 2024 edition of our Ukraine Business Roundup weekly newsletter. To get the biggest news in business and tech from Ukraine directly in your inbox, subscribe here. Polish farmers finally ended their protests at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska border crossing on April 29, effect…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 PM

US says Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Chloropicrin is often used as an herbicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), exposure to its vapors can cause severe irritation to the skin, eyes, and, if inhaled, internal organs.
9:12 AM

NGO alleges Russia bombed Syrian hospital in new UN complaint.

Russian forces operating in Syria have been accused by the U.N. and other organizations of committing war crimes in the country, including the intentional bombing of hospitals and the usage of "double-tap" attacks, a tactic Russia has repeated in Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.