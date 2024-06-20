Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Cyberattack, Banking, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Ukrainian hackers claim responsibility for cyberattack on Russian banks, payment system

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 20, 2024 11:31 PM 2 min read
A Tinkoff Bank JSC bank card with the Mir payment system logo in Riga, Latvia, on Nov. 22, 2022. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's IT Army, a volunteer cyberwarfare group, said it had targeted Russian banks and Russia's Mir payment system on June 20, rendering a range of services "non-functional."

The Mir payment system was instituted following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 after international sanctions began to limit the usage of international cards.

Its usage increased after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the subsequent withdrawal of the major card issuers Visa and Mastercard from Russia.

"When we promised yesterday to take down the enemy banking system, those weren't empty words," the IT Army said in a post on Telegram.

According to the group, the attack disconnected the Mir payment system and affected banks, including VTB, Alfa-Bank, Gazprombank, Sberbank, "and many smaller services."

"This is possibly the largest DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack in history," the group said.

According to the Russian state-controlled newspaper Vedomosti, reports that Mir had stopped working emerged at around 10 a.m. local time.

The DDoS attack "affected the services of banks and third-party companies" and reached its peak at around 2 p.m. local time, before being repelled, Vedomosti said.

A previous attack by the IT Army disrupted the fare payment system in Moscow and Kazan public transport.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv to get priority on air defense missiles from US, new Patriot from Romania
Key developments on June 20: * White House confirms Ukraine to get priority on air defense missile deliveries * Romania to send Patriot defense system to Ukraine * Single Ukrainian Magura drone hit 4 Russian patrol boats at once, Kyiv claims * Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 4, injure 4,…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:06 PM

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
3:04 PM

Romania to send Patriot defense system to Ukraine.

Romania's Supreme Council of National Defense members decided to donate the Patriot system to Kyiv in view of the "deteriorating security situation" in Ukraine amid Russia's intensified attacks, the statement read.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.