National Guard colonel arrested in major drone funds embezzlement case involving MP, ex-governor

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered the arrest of Colonel Vasyl Myshanskyi, the head of a National Guard unit suspected in a corruption case involving the purchase of electronic warfare equipment and drones, Suspilne reported on Aug. 5.

Myshanskyi, along with five other suspects, is accused of signing government contracts with supplier companies at intentionally inflated prices, resulting in significant losses to the state budget.

Oleksii Kuznietsov, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, and Serhii Haidai, a former governor of Luhansk Oblast, are among the key suspects in the case uncovered by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

The corruption revelations came days after Ukraine's parliament reversed course on the law curtailing the independence of NABU and SAPO. Zelensky signed a new legislation restoring the independence of the two anti-graft bodies after days of street protests and a pushback from foreign partners.

Myshanskyi was remanded in custody until Sept. 30, with the possibility of bail set at Hr 2 million ($48,000). Prosecutors said they are considering appealing the court's decision.

SAPO prosecutors said Myshanskyi received Hr 250,000 ($6,000) in kickbacks for procuring overpriced radar systems from a private company.

Investigators claimed Myshanskyi had ties to another suspect, former Rubizhne Military Administration head Andrii Yurchenko, a connection Myshanskyi confirmed in court, Suspilne reported.

Previously, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Haidai taken into custody, with bail set at Hr 10 million ($240,000). Kuznetsov was remanded for 60 days, with bail set at Hr 8 million ($20,000).