Court orders detention of Zelensky's fugitive associate in Ukraine's biggest corruption case

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the detention of businessman Timur Mindich, a former business partner of President Volodymyr Zelensky, in absentia on Dec. 1 over his alleged role in a $100 million corruption scheme.

Mindich, who co-owned Zelensky's Kvartal 95 production company, fled Ukraine before the court considered the motion.

Investigators say he organized the kickback network that has shaken the country's political system since Nov. 11, when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) charged eight people with bribery, abuse of office, and illicit enrichment.

The charges followed the release of tapes in which suspects discussed alleged bribes and kickbacks linked to nuclear energy agency Energoatom's contracts.

Prosecutors said Mindich coordinated the scheme and used encrypted language and code names to direct payments through a laundering network run by businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman.

According to the investigation, the back office handled roughly $100 million.

Mindich received a state-appointed lawyer after investigators failed to contact him. Because he is outside Ukraine, the court could not set bail. Prosecutors said the detention ruling allows the case to be sent to Interpol, enabling his possible arrest if he crosses a border.

According to prosecutors, Mindich attempted to pressure Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's then-defense minister and now secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, over the Defense Ministry's purchase of bulletproof vests.

Umerov previously confirmed he had spoken with Mindich about the gear, saying the ministry canceled the contract due to the vests' failure to meet requirements.

Umerov was questioned by anti-corruption detectives on Nov. 26, his press service said.

The court briefly closed the Dec. 1 hearing to review evidence deemed sensitive to national security. Investigators told the court that Mindich's current location is unknown.

When asked if he might be in Israel, prosecutors said any action would depend on that country's cooperation with Interpol.

Zelensky imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman on Nov. 13, as the corruption scandal triggered the largest anti-graft probe of his presidency.