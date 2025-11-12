Zelensky to impose sanctions against close associates following $100 million corruption scandal

Editor's Note: The story was updated following a statement by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to impose sanctions against Oleksandr Tsukerman and his close associate Timur Mindich, a source in the President's Office told the Kyiv Independent.

The two are implicated in the $100 million corruption scandal centered on the state-owned nuclear power company Energoatom, which has rocked the country since Monday.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko later said that the government had initiated the sanctions process.

"At an extraordinary meeting, the cabinet submitted proposals for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council on the application of personal sanctions against Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman," Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook on Nov. 12.

Zelensky is expected to sign the sanctions into force following the council's approval.

On Nov. 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) charged eight people with bribery, abuse of office, and illicit enrichment. It also published tapes where the group, using code names and encrypted language, discussed alleged kickbacks and bribes for doing with business with the state nuclear power company Energoatom.

The main organizer of the alleged corruption scheme is Mindich, according to the bureau. He is the co-owner of the president's Kvartal 95 production company.

According to the investigation, businessman Tsukerman, led the back office used for money laundering. The back office laundered around $100 million, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to the sources of Ukrainska Pravda's news outlet, Tsukerman is also under investigation in the U.S. in a money laundering case.

Mindich and Tsukerman were tipped off and left the country prior to being charged. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) began an internal investigation following the leak.

Several other heavyweights were also implicated, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Those implicated include former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who served as energy minister earlier this year, and Rustem Umerov, former defense minister and current secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On Nov. 12, Zelensky urged Halushchenko and Hrynchuk to resign.

Svyrydenko said earlier on Nov. 12 that Halushchenko had been suspended.

"I believe that the justice minister and the energy minister cannot remain in their positions," Zelensky said. "This is, among other things, a matter of trust. If there are accusations, they must be addressed."

Zelensky added that he had asked Svyrydenko to "ensure that these ministers submit resignation letters" and asked the Ukrainian parliament to support their resignations.