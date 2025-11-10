NABU raids properties tied to Zelensky’s ex-business partner Tymur Mindich amid expanding corruption probe

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is conducting searches in Kyiv on Nov. 10 in premises connected to Tymur Mindich, law enforcement sources have confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

Mindich, a former business partner of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is the co-owner of the president's Kvartal 95 production company. According to the Kyiv Independent sources in law enforcement, Mindich had fled prior to the searches.

NABU reported that it is conducting a major anti-corruption operation in the energy sector together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented," the agency said in a statement.

According to NABU, the group "set up a major corruption scheme to control key state-owned enterprises," including Energoatom, Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy agency.

Sources confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that searches are underway at properties linked to Mindich as part of the case.

Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who was energy minister from 2021 to 2025, is also being searched, according to the sources.

In recent months, Mindich has been in the spotlight, with NABU looking into the businessman's activity.

According to the Kyiv Independent sources in law enforcement, the investigation into Mindich was allegedly one of the factors that led to an attempt by the authorities to eliminate the Anti-Corruption Bureau's independence back in July.

Mindich was looked into, among other people, in connections to drone producer Firepoint, sources previously told the Kyiv Independent, citing a NABU investigation into the company. Firepoint has denied having any links to Mindich.

The news comes days after Ukrainska Pravda's investigation reported that Zelensky's former business partner has significantly increased his clout in recent years.