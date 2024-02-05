Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Long-range missiles
Edit post

Commander: Ukraine 'waiting for' missiles with 300-500 km range from allies

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2024 7:23 PM 2 min read
Lieutenant general Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, attends a training of Ukrainian tank crews on Russian trophy tanks on Sept. 8, 2023 in Ukraine. (Roman Petushkov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighter jets and missiles with a range between 300 and 500 kilometers "in further military aid packages" from its allies, Joint Forces Commander Serhii Naiev said on Feb. 5.

Naiev did not provide more details on the missiles or specify whether they would come together with F-16 jets or separately.

Ukraine's military has been using the U.S.-provided ATACMS and Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles delivered by the U.K. and France to strike Russian military sites and equipment deep behind the front lines.

The variant of ATACMS delivered to Ukraine can hit targets around 150 kilometers away, while Storm Shadow/SCALP has a range of up to 250 kilometers.

Kyiv has also asked for German-made Taurus missiles, which have a range of up to 500 kilometers, but Berlin has so far refused to send them.

According to Naiev, F-16 jets and the long-range missiles "will allow Ukraine's Defense Forces to achieve even greater success on the battlefield and liberate our territory from the enemy."

Following the 18th Ramstein summit on Jan. 23, the Defense Ministry said that allies had committed to supply Ukraine with additional long-range striking capabilities, among other things.

The Netherlands has increased the number of U.S.-made F-16 aircraft it pledged to Ukraine to 24, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced on Feb. 5.

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:43 PM

SBU uncovers alleged Russian spy network in 3 oblasts.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had detained five individuals allegedly spying on the Ukrainian military and passing information to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the SBU’s press service reported on Feb. 5
10:46 AM

Russia attacks kill 1, injure 5 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least one civilian and injuring at least five, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.