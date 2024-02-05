Netherlands to send 6 more F-16 jets to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands is preparing to send Ukraine an additional six U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced on Feb. 5.

This brings the total number of jets pledged to Ukraine by the Netherlands to 24.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Dec. 22 that the Netherlands was preparing the initial batch of 18 F-16s for delivery to Ukraine.

Ollongren didn’t provide any details on the delivery schedule.

“Ukraine’s aerial superiority is essential for countering Russian aggression,” Ollongren said on X (formerly Twitter).