Sky News: Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to strike Black Sea Fleet headquarters

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2023 10:42 PM 1 min read
A member of the military walks past a MBDA Storm Shadow/Scalp missile at the Farnborough Airshow, southwest of London, on July 17, 2018. (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine used Storm Shadow long-range missiles in a strike against the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol on Sept. 22, Sky News reported, citing information provided by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Sept. 22 that a Ukrainian missile strike on Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged the building of Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

According to the ministry, one Russian serviceman went missing following the strike. Russian air defenses shot down five missiles over Sevastopol, it added.

Several hours later, the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate confirmed the missile strike without providing further details.

Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk published a video showing the aftermath of the missile strike, thanking Ukrainian pilots.

The U.K. supplied its long-range missiles to Ukraine in May, providing Kyiv's forces with a tool to strike deep into the Russian rear.

Sky News reported earlier that Storm Shadow missiles were also used in an attack against the Sevmorzavod repair facility in Sevastopol on Sept. 13. The strike dealt damage to the shipyard's infrastructure and took out of action a submarine and a landing craft.

Ukrainian military strikes Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 22 that a Ukrainian missile strike on Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea damaged the building of Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

