'Coalition of the Willing' convenes in Paris as 39 countries discuss Ukraine security guarantees, call with Trump planned

Representatives from 39 countries gathered in Paris on Sept. 4 for a meeting of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing," joined by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The talks, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focused on security guarantees for Ukraine amid stalled peace efforts.

According to Ukrainian outlet Suspilne, 10 representatives attended the meeting in person and 28 joined online. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was also present, Reuters reported.

Later in the day, European leaders also plan to talk with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Elysee Palace said leaders would assess progress on security guarantees for Ukraine and evaluate Russia's stance, as Moscow continues to reject both a ceasefire and a peace deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron (r) welcomes President Volodymyr Zelensky at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Sept. 4, 2025, in Paris. (Ana Lopez Garcia / Europa Press via Getty Images) White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (L) shakes hands with France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) during the Coalition of the Willing Summit, in Paris, on Sept. 4, 2025. (Ludovic Marin / POOL / AFP) France's President Emmanuel Macron President Volodymyr Zelensky arrive at the Coalition of the Willing Summit in Paris, on Sept. 4, 2025. (Ludovic Marin / POOL / AFP)

The meeting follows high-level talks in Washington on Aug. 18, where European leaders pressed the U.S. president to support robust security guarantees for Kyiv.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a Kyiv visit on Aug. 22 that the package would strengthen Ukraine's military and provide U.S.-European assurances to deter future Russian aggression.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later announced that Washington had begun coordinating with allies and Kyiv on a new framework. On Aug. 24, U.S. Vice President JD Vance clarified that no American troops would be deployed to Ukraine.

Trump has linked security guarantees to his effort to broker direct talks between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has denied an agreement on such a summit, though Putin on Sept. 3 said he has "never ruled out" meeting Zelensky.

Despite earlier threats of "severe" secondary tariffs if Russia refused a ceasefire, Trump has so far imposed only a 25% tariff on India for oil purchases from Moscow.

Military aid to Ukraine has been paused several times under his administration, while peace efforts have dragged on for their eighth month without any results.