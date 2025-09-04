Trump admits ending Russia's war in Ukraine 'little bit more difficult' than he expected

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 3 that he initially thought ending Russia's war against Ukraine would be straightforward, but acknowledged it has proven more difficult than he expected.

The president's comments come as his peace efforts enter their eighth month without results.

"Frankly, the Russia one, I thought, would have been on the easier side of the ones I've stopped, but it seems to be something that's a little bit more difficult than some of the others," Trump told CBS News.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has positioned himself as a global peacemaker, claiming he ended seven conflicts, though he did not provide evidence or specify which wars he was referring to.

His approach, he said, is to bring leaders together in one room and push them toward an agreement, though he conceded that negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow require patience.

Following his Aug. 15 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump said he was preparing a direct meeting between Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Kremlin has denied that any such deal was reached.

The Ukrainian president has repeatedly expressed willingness to meet with Putin directly, urging the U.S. to impose tougher measures if Russia continues to avoid such talks.

Putin told reporters on Sept.3 that he has never ruled out meeting with Zelensky and suggested it could happen if properly prepared. He said if Zelensky is ready, he could come to Moscow.

Trump has yet to impose sanctions on Russia for refusing to end the war, despite earlier threats of "severe" secondary tariffs. His administration has paused military aid to Ukraine multiple times and so far imposed only a 25% tariff on India over oil purchases from Moscow.

An Aug. 8 deadline Trump set for Russia to agree to a ceasefire passed without consequences.

Zelensky, who traveled to Paris on Sept. 3 for a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," said he would soon speak with Trump about increasing sanctions pressure on Moscow.