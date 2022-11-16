CNN: NATO reportedly tracked missile that landed in Poland

This audio is created with AI assistance

A NATO military official told CNN that the alliance's aircraft flying above Polish airspace on Nov. 15 tracked the missile that landed in the village of Przewodów. “Intel with the radar tracks [of the missile] was provided to NATO and Poland,” the NATO military official added.

NATO aircraft have been conducting regular surveillance around Ukraine since Feb. 24. The aircraft flying above Poland was monitoring events in Ukraine.

There is no information on who launched the missile that was tracked, nor where it was fired from.