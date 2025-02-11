Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, China, Russian-Chinese relations, Oil, Russian oil, Russian oil industry, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, US sanctions
Edit post

Chinese refiners offered discounted Russian oil as US sanctions deter buyers, Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Hodunova February 11, 2025 5:19 PM 2 min read
A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese refiners are being offered Russian ESPO crude at discounted prices as rising concerns over U.S. sanctions create logistical and administrative challenges, deterring buyers, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 11.

In one of his final moves in office, U.S. President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on Russia on Jan. 10, targeting Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegaz, over 180 oil tankers transporting crude from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, and insurance companies involved in oil logistics.

Following the sanctions and rising oil prices, China temporarily halted purchases of Russian crude, despite being one of Russia’s largest oil buyers in 2024.

With the new U.S. sanctions in place, the cost of delivering Russian oil to China surged fivefold, from $1.5 million in early January to $7 million by the end of the month. This spike increased fuel and freight costs for Chinese buyers, prompting them to seek alternative suppliers in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, Bloomberg reported.

ESPO is a higher-quality Russian crude than Urals and is typically in high demand in Asian markets, where it usually trades at a premium, according to Bloomberg.

Supplies of ESPO crude from the Far Eastern port of Kozmino, transported on non-sanctioned tankers and loaded in March, are selling at a $2–$3 per barrel premium to Brent. In January, the premium for shipments under the same conditions exceeded $5.

Oil delivered on sanctioned tankers is being offered at an even steeper discount. However, China’s state-owned refiners have so far refused to sign ESPO supply contracts for February as they weigh the risks and potential consequences.

Some buyers and sellers are considering using lesser-known oil terminals or unloading shipments outside Shandong province before transferring them to another tanker to keep ESPO trading. However, traders told Bloomberg this would reduce government oversight while driving up costs that most refineries cannot afford.

China has strengthened economic ties with Russia since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, though Beijing has denied accusations of directly supporting Russia’s military efforts.

Russia’s fossil fuel industry remains the primary economic driver of Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Mounting economic pressure has nonetheless forced many Chinese financial institutions to scale back their dealings with Russia, fearing secondary sanctions.

Russia’s oil tanker crash causes ‘worst ecological catastrophe,’ with Black Sea in need of a decade to recover
On the night of Dec. 15, 2024, two Russian oil tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, sank in the Kerch Strait, a narrow maritime connection between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, off the coast of occupied Crimea. Both vessels were constructed for service on rivers, not on the open
The Kyiv IndependentKarol Luczka
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:22 PM

Russia records worst-ever ranking in key corruption index.

Transparency International highlighted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has further entrenched authoritarianism, with the Kremlin suppressing dissent, redirecting resources to its military agenda, and eliminating independent voices.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.