News Feed

China threatens retaliation over Ukrainian sanctions imposed for backing Russia's invasion

Kateryna Hodunova
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 8, 2025. (Yuri Kochetkov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

China has demanded the reversal of Ukrainian sanctions targeting 53 individuals and entities accused of supporting Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, calling the move a mistake, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on July 28 during a press conference.

The statement follows President Volodymyr Zelensky's July 27 decree imposing sanctions on individuals and entities from Russia and its allies, whose actions are deemed hostile toward Ukraine.

"China, as always, opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the U.N. Security Council. We urge the Ukrainian side to correct its mistake at once and undo the negative effect," Guo said.

"China will firmly safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies," the spokesperson added, threatening retaliatory measures.

Ukraine and its partners have repeatedly highlighted evidence that China is one of the largest suppliers of dual-use goods to Russia, fueling the production of drones and missiles. Beijing has denied aiding either side with military goods.

On May 25, Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service said China was supplying "special chemicals, gunpowder, and components" to 20 Russian military-industrial manufacturing facilities, emphasizing Beijing's direct involvement in the war on Moscow's side.

Further highlighting the close ties between Russia and China, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit China in September for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where he will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On July 25, the U.S. urged China at a U.N. Security Council meeting to cease enabling Russia's war in Ukraine, drawing a sharp rebuke from Beijing, which accused Washington of deflecting blame and provoking confrontation.

RussiaChinaUkraineSanctionsRussian-Chinese relations
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Monday, July 28
