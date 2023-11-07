Case of Zaluzhnyi's aide death referred to State Bureau of Investigation

This audio is created with AI assistance

The case of the grenade explosion that killed Major Hennadii Chastiakov, an assistant of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, was referred to the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police reported on Nov. 7.

The Bureau, known as the DBR in Ukraine, investigates crimes committed by Ukraine's top officials, judges, law enforcement employees, and, in some cases, war crimes.

Chastiakov was killed on his birthday on Nov. 6 by an explosive in one of his gifts at his home in Chaiky, Kyiv Oblast, Zaluzhnyi confirmed, following media reports on the 39-year-old major's death. His thirteen-year-old son was seriously injured in the explosion and is undergoing medical treatment.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Mariana Reva told RFE/RL's Ukrainian service on Nov. 7 that the explosion was likely the result of careless handling of ammunition.

An unnamed man had confessed to giving Chastiakov the grenade but also said that he had warned him that it was live. Chastiakov likely disregarded the warning, Reva said, and the grenade exploded.

The State Bureau of Investigation's press service confirmed on Nov. 7 to the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet that it is now working on the case.

According to the Bureau, the case now involves article 410-4 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers stealing, misappropriation, and extortion of weapons and other military equipment committed by a service member under martial law.