Putin ally pushing for US, Russia restart of Nord Stream 2, FT reports

Matthias Warnig, a former spy and longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is reportedly lobbying the U.S. to support a potential restart of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Financial Times reported on March 2, citing undisclosed sources.

Warnig, who led Nord Stream 2’s parent company on behalf of Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom until 2023, is reportedly trying to establish contact with U.S. President Donald Trump's team through American businessmen.

His efforts come amid discussions on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine and reestablishing economic ties between Washington and Moscow.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea were built to supply natural gas from Russia to Europe.

The Nord Stream pipelines, fully owned by Russia, were co-financed by five European energy companies. In September 2022, three of the four Nord Stream pipelines were severely damaged in an apparent sabotage attack.

Warnig and Nord Stream 2 AG were placed under U.S. sanctions in 2022 by the administration of then-President Joe Biden. Any deal to revive the project would require Washington to lift these sanctions and for Germany to approve the resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe, according to the FT.

A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, expressed skepticism over the viability of such an agreement, warning that Berlin’s involvement in Nord Stream 2’s renewal could "cause huge rifts" with the EU, which maintains sanctions against Russia.

Several European officials aware of the backchannel talks "are concerned and have discussed the matter," the FT added.