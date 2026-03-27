Canada adds 100 Russian shadow fleet vessels to sanctions list

Canada announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s shadow fleet, adding 100 oil tankers to its sanctions list, Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced on March 26.

The Canadian government said the measures are intended to undermine Russia’s ability to finance its war against Ukraine by targeting vessels used to transport Russian oil and goods, despite existing restrictions.

“Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and its people, who are forcefully defending their rights in the face of Putin’s corrosive and aggressive actions,” Anand said, adding that Ottawa will “continue to intensify pressure through sanctions in coordination with allies and partners” until Russia stops the war.

Canada has now sanctioned more than 600 vessels involved in transporting goods on Russia’s behalf, according to the government.

The announcement follows an earlier sanctions package introduced on Feb. 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, which also targeted 100 shadow fleet vessels.

President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the new measures and thanked Canada for the initiative.

“This increases pressure over Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine,” Zelensky said, adding that the actions were "important and timely steps."

Other countries have also stepped up efforts recently to target Russia’s shadow fleet.

On March 25, the U.K. announced that its armed forces and law enforcement personnel will be authorized to board Russian shadow fleet vessels in British waters.

Additionally, France has actively targeted the shadow fleet in its waters, intercepting vessels in late September 2025, at the end of January, and again in late March as part of wider efforts to disrupt the network.