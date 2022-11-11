Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

BREAKING: Ukrainian Armed Forces enter Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 11, 2022 3:36 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank is seen in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 9, 2022. (Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces entered the city of Kherson on Nov. 11, according to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.

"Kherson returns to Ukraine, as the Armed Forces enter the city," its statement reads. "The retreat routes are under the fire control of the Ukrainian army. Every Russian soldier who resists will be destroyed."

For those Russian soldiers who were left behind, "the only chance to avoid death is to immediately surrender," writes the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.

At about 12 p.m., Russia's Defense Ministry announced the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River, including from Kherson.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of troops from Kherson on Nov. 9. After Shoigu's order, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, said Ukraine continued the offensive operation in the region in accordance with its initial plan — without any rush.

Zaluzhnyi added that, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 9, Ukraine had recaptured 1,381 square kilometers and liberated over 41 settlements.

About a month ago, on Sept. 30, dictator Vladimir Putin said Russia was annexing Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts. This happened after Russia's proxies held sham referendums in the occupied parts of these regions.

Back in September, Putin said Russia would "defend" the territories of the four oblasts it laid claim to against the Ukrainian forces "with all means available."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.