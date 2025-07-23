Ukrainian delegation reportedly meets Erdogan in Turkey ahead of third round of peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian delegates met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on July 23 ahead of the third round of peace negotiations with Russia, Suspilne broadcaster reported, citing a source in the Presidential Office.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, will head for Istanbul after concluding talks with Turkish officials, according to Suspilne.

The Russian state media also wrote that a Russian delegation has departed for the talks, which are scheduled to start at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul at 7 p.m. local time.

The talks will follow the previous two rounds of negotiations with Russia, held in Istanbul in May and June. These failed to achieve a breakthrough in ending the hostilities but led to new agreements on prisoner exchanges.

The chief task for Umerov's team during the upcoming round is to facilitate a face-to-face meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainska Pravda and Suspilne reported, citing undisclosed sources.

Other priorities publicly outlined by Zelensky are further exchanges of civilian and military captives and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. While Zelensky has repeatedly voiced readiness to meet Putin, the Russian leader has thus far refused to attend the talks in person.

Apart from Umerov, the Ukrainian delegation includes 13 representatives from the Foreign Ministry, military intelligence (HUR), and the Presidential Office, including First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya and deputy military intelligence chief Vadym Skybytskyi.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on July 21 that Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky, would again lead the Russian delegation.

Peskov also reiterated that Moscow's war goals remain unchanged, reflecting Russia's reluctance to concede from its maximalist demands.

Ukraine has proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in both rounds of talks — a position supported by the U.S. — but Russia has so far rejected the proposal.

Kyslytsya told the Kyiv Independent on July 7 that Russia's approach at the Istanbul meetings amounts to ultimatums rather than genuine negotiations.