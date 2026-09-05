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BREAKING: Putin orders 3-day halt to strikes on Kyiv during US envoys' visit, Kremlin says

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by Tania Myronyshena
BREAKING: Putin orders 3-day halt to strikes on Kyiv during US envoys' visit, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sept. 1, 2026. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces not to strike Kyiv for three days starting at midnight on Sept. 6, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian state media.

Peskov said the temporary halt was linked to preparations for the Kyiv visit of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The visit is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest push to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Witkoff and Kushner landed in Moscow earlier on Sept. 5 and are expected to travel to Kyiv on Sept. 6.

The announcement came after Ukraine had reportedly proposed a broader pause in hostilities from Sept. 5-8 ahead of the diplomatic talks. Russia did not initially agree to the proposal and continued launching attacks against Ukraine on Sept. 5.

As part of the attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had deliberately targeted airports in Kyiv and Boryspil overnight, describing the strikes as a response to discussions about the possibility of the U.S. envoys arriving in Ukraine by plane.

Zelensky said Ukraine would not pose any threat to the diplomatic process, but added that Kyiv was preparing a response to Russia's attacks beginning next week.

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Russia ‘deliberately’ targeted Kyiv, Boryspil airports ahead of US envoys’ visit, Zelensky says
UkraineRussiaCeasefirePeace talksVladimir Putin
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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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