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US envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow for talks on ending Russia’s war

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by Tania Myronyshena
US envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow for talks on ending Russia’s war
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russiaт President Vladimir Putin welcomes U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Jan. 22, 2026. (Alexander Kazakov / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Sept. 5 for talks aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine, Russian state media reported.

The visit comes amid a renewed U.S. diplomatic push to revive stalled peace talks.

Their plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport ahead of expected meetings with Russian officials. Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev is expected to meet the U.S. delegation during their visit.

The two are expected to travel to Kyiv after their meetings in Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Witkoff and Kushner are expected in Kyiv on Sept. 6.

Their arrival in Moscow came hours after Russia launched fresh attacks across Ukraine, killing at least 7 people and injuring at least 51 others over the past 24 hours, despite Kyiv's proposal for a temporary ceasefire ahead of the diplomatic talks.

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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