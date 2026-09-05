US envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow for talks on ending Russia’s war

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Sept. 5 for talks aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine, Russian state media reported.

The visit comes amid a renewed U.S. diplomatic push to revive stalled peace talks.

Their plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport ahead of expected meetings with Russian officials. Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev is expected to meet the U.S. delegation during their visit.

The two are expected to travel to Kyiv after their meetings in Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Witkoff and Kushner are expected in Kyiv on Sept. 6.

Their arrival in Moscow came hours after Russia launched fresh attacks across Ukraine, killing at least 7 people and injuring at least 51 others over the past 24 hours, despite Kyiv's proposal for a temporary ceasefire ahead of the diplomatic talks.