WhatsApp banner image

Ukraine’s most important developments, straight to your WhatsApp.

FOLLOW
KI logo
War

Trump made 'final decision' on granting Ukraine Patriot licenses, Zelensky says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Trump made 'final decision' on granting Ukraine Patriot licenses, Zelensky says
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands President Volodymyr Zelensky during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, on Sept. 22, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved granting Ukraine licenses to produce Patriot air defense missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 25.

The announcement comes as Kyiv faces a critical shortage of air defense munitions, particularly of Patriots — the only weapons capable of reliably intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

The issue of licensing Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles has remained unsettled for months, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying in early September that the move was being negotiated.

Zelensky said U.S. President Donald Trump told him about the "final decision" during their meeting on Sept. 22 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"At our meeting, President Trump stressed that he had made his final decision: Ukraine will receive licenses to produce Patriot missiles," Zelensky told reporters.

Zelensky didn't say when Ukraine could begin missile production or what production capacity the agreements would provide.

The White House hasn't commented on the issue.

Since Trump took office again in 2025, the U.S. has ended large-scale defense funding and arms deliveries to Ukraine, leaving Kyiv to rely on support from other partners to obtain key weapons systems.

In July, Trump said he had agreed to grant Ukraine Patriot production licenses, before walking the promise back weeks later.

Patriot interceptors have been even harder to come by as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has diverted supplies to the Middle East.

read also

Why Ukraine’s fast-track arms export plan remains stuck on paper
Patriot Air Defense SystemAir defenseUS aid to UkraineMissilesTrump & UkraineDonald TrumpUnited StatesUkraine
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 25
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine, Taiwan on agenda at Trump-Xi summit in Washington.

Ahead of the U.S.-China summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Sept. 22 that he hoped Trump would encourage Xi to use his influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin to move the peace process forward.

Thursday, September 24
Show More

Editors' Picks