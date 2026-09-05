Russia 'deliberately' targeted Kyiv, Boryspil airports ahead of US envoys' visit, Zelensky says

Russia deliberately targeted airports in Kyiv and Boryspil overnight ahead of a planned visit by U.S. envoys seeking to advance peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 5.

"Deliberately, for the first time in a long while," Zelensky said, describing the strikes as a response to discussions about the possibility of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arriving in Ukraine by plane.

According to Zelensky, Kyiv International Airport and Boryspil International Airport were being discussed as possible arrival points in preparation for the U.S. envoys' visit.

Witkoff and Kushner are expected to visit Kyiv on Sept. 6 after traveling to Moscow as part of Washington's latest diplomatic push to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Russian-Iranian Shaheds in response to American diplomacy," Zelensky said, adding that Kyiv would adjust its operations regarding Russian airspace next week in response to the strikes.

Zelensky said Ukraine posed no threat to the U.S. delegation and remained interested in advancing peace efforts.

The strikes came as Ukraine proposed a temporary ceasefire to Russia ahead of the diplomatic visit.

Presidential Office Head Kyrylo Budanov confirmed in comments to Suspilne on Sept. 5 that Kyiv had proposed a halt to both long-range strikes and hostilities along the front line.

Budanov said the proposal had been conveyed directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Moscow had not responded.

The airport strikes were part of a broader Russian overnight attack. Russia launched ballistic missiles and 167 drones against Ukraine, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 51 others.