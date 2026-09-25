WhatsApp banner image

Ukraine’s most important developments, straight to your WhatsApp.

FOLLOW
KI logo
War

Macron cites 'several signs' Russia preparing to mobilize 300,000 people

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
Avatar
by Jimmy Rushton, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Macron cites 'several signs' Russia preparing to mobilize 300,000 people
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a news conference following a Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris on July 13, 2026. (Teresa Suarez/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia was showing "several signs" of preparing for mobilization following elections, in an interview with TF1 and France 2 on Sept. 24.

"There have indeed been several reports shared by European and American intelligence services, as well as by our Ukrainian friends," Macron said in response to a question about the prospect of a further round of Russian mobilization.

His remarks came after Ukraine's Presidential Office warned in August that Russia could be preparing to call up 600,000 people over 2026 and 2027, amid growing public dissatisfaction with the war and a decline in the number of people willing to enlist voluntarily.

In a statement summarizing a briefing by intelligence officials on Aug. 27, the office said Russia planned to mobilize 300,000 people in 2026 and another 300,000 in 2027.

Macron claimed the Kremlin had been waiting to hold elections before launching another wave of mobilization. "They took place. And now it's clear that Russia will do it. The question is whether it will announce it or do everything without a public announcement", Macron said.

Macron called reports that Russia was preparing to mobilize a further 300,000 soldiers "plausible," claiming there have been "several signs that Russia is organizing for this."

"And indeed, the plausible scenario that is frequently being discussed today is around 300,000 men," Macron said.

"The signal Russia is sending today is that we are prepared to make even greater sacrifices in order to seize the entire Donbas," he said.

Russia has relied on forced mobilization only once since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In fall 2022, Moscow announced a call-up as a series of successful Ukrainian counteroffensives put increasing pressure on Russian defensive positions.

The announcement prompted hundreds of thousands of Russians to leave the country, with long queues forming at border crossings, particularly along the border with Georgia.

Since then, President Vladimir Putin has sought to avoid another large-scale mobilization, which could undermine his carefully cultivated image as a guarantor of stability and strength for Russians who have largely remained disengaged from politics and the war.

Instead, the Kremlin has leaned on substantial enlistment bonuses to attract contract soldiers, leaving regional authorities responsible for meeting demanding recruitment targets.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the 300,000 additional troops would supplement Russia's existing recruitment efforts. They could be deployed to reinforce Moscow's main offensive around the fortified cities of Donetsk Oblast or to open new fronts elsewhere, including along Ukraine's northern border.

read also

As Putin edges towards mobilization, Russian reservists are already panicking
MobilizationEmmanuel MacronConscriptionFranceVladimir PutinRussiaDonbasUkraine

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 25
 (Updated:  )
14-year-old boy latest victim of daily Russian strikes on Kyiv.

Russia continued its relentless drone attacks on Kyiv on Sept. 25, striking a 16-story residential building in the central Pecherskyi district overnight, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring seven people.

 (Updated:  )
Ukraine, Taiwan on agenda at Trump-Xi summit in Washington.

Ahead of the U.S.-China summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Sept. 22 that he hoped Trump would encourage Xi to use his influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin to move the peace process forward.

Thursday, September 24
Show More

Editors' Picks